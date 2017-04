NEW DELHI May 20 Indian state run Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd aims to import 26,000 barrels per day of oil from the United Arab Emirates during the fiscal year to March 2015, Managing Director P.P. Upadhya said on Tuesday.

MRPL imported 50,000 BPD of oil from the UAE in the previous fiscal year, he said. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Mayank Bhardwaj)