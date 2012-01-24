NEW DELHI Jan 24 Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd, India's biggest buyer of Iranian oil at about 150,000 barrels per day, continues to purchase crude from Tehran and has no problems "as of now" paying for it, the company said on Tuesday.

India wants to take as much Iranian oil as it can because terms are "favourable", its Oil Minister S. Jaipal Reddy has said, after talks between the two sides last week on payment options following fresh U.S. sanctions against Tehran.

"The company is continuing to get supply of Iran crude and as of now there are no payment related issues," MRPL said in a statement.

India, the world's fourth-largest oil consumer, buys around 12 percent of its oil from the Islamic Republic. It pays about $12 billion every year for the imports through a Turkish bank after a previous clearing mechanism was shut in December 2010.

But tougher U.S. sanctions signed into law on Dec. 31 in a further bid to pressure Iran to rein in its nuclear ambitions make the route through Halkbank vulnerable. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)