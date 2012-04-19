NEW DELHI, April 19 Iran has rejected a request from India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals to slightly delay an oil shipment for its 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery which is closed, two sources said, as Tehran continues to face sanctions pressure.

The refusal to push back delivery indicates Iran is trying to maximise sales and cope with a shortage of vessels because of insurance problems for shipments caused by western sanctions.

National Iranian Oil Co (NIOC) "has said they are not able to accomodate MRPL's demand," a source privy to the development told Reuters.

This source said MRPL was seeking to delay the loading from May 1-3 to May 4-5.

"The same veseels has to go back and bring another cargo," this source said.

The second source confirmed the rejection.

MRPL has shut completely its plant and has asked crude oil suppliers to defer shipments, its managing director, U. K. Basu, said on Thursday. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)