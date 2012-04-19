NEW DELHI, April 19 Iran has rejected a request
from India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals to
slightly delay an oil shipment for its 300,000 barrels per day
(bpd) refinery which is closed, two sources said, as Tehran
continues to face sanctions pressure.
The refusal to push back delivery indicates Iran is trying
to maximise sales and cope with a shortage of vessels because of
insurance problems for shipments caused by western sanctions.
National Iranian Oil Co (NIOC) "has said they are not able
to accomodate MRPL's demand," a source privy to the development
told Reuters.
This source said MRPL was seeking to delay the loading from
May 1-3 to May 4-5.
"The same veseels has to go back and bring another cargo,"
this source said.
The second source confirmed the rejection.
MRPL has shut completely its plant and has asked crude oil
suppliers to defer shipments, its managing director, U. K. Basu,
said on Thursday.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)