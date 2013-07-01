* MRPL says secured insurance cover from India's GIC
By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, July 1 India's MRPL is preparing to
resume oil imports from Iran, after stopping in April, having
secured local reinsurance for claims of up to 5 billion rupees
($84.14 million), its managing director said in a letter seen by
Reuters.
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd, which
was Iran's top Indian client, halted imports because local
insurers said they could no longer cover plants that process
Iranian crude.
"...MRPL would take all necessary steps for recommencement
of import/processing of Iranian crude oil in its refinery," MRPL
P.P. Upadhya wrote in a June 29 letter to Oil Secretary Vivek
Rae.
Upadhya referred in the letter to meetings with officials
from the oil ministry and local reinsurer General Insurance
Corp. (GIC) in the letter, copy of which was made available to
Reuters, for the plan to resume imports from Iran.
U.S. lawmakers are embarking this summer on a campaign to
deal a deeper blow to Iran's diminishing oil exports, and
analysts say the ultimate goal could be a near total cut-off.
But India last month won a 180-day waiver from U.S.
sanctions after New Delhi significantly reduced purchases of oil
from Iran. In the last fiscal year to March 2013 it imported
26.5 percent less oil from Iran.
The sanctions from Washington and from the European Union
aim to block Tehran's oil revenue over its disputed nuclear
programme, which they suspect is aimed at building weapons. Iran
denies this claim.
GIC said that "as long as the waiver on import of crude oil
from USA exists, it is very likely that the overseas reinsurers
would not refuse the claim whenever it arise, even though the
implication of waiver is not clear," the letter said, citing a
June 27 meeting with GIC.
GIC would be able to settle any claim up to 5 billion
rupees, so far the maximum that has arisen in Indian refining
sector, without depending on overseas reinsurers, Upadhya wrote.
"GIC pointed out that in such a scenario, a calculated
business risk may be taken by MRPL, similar to what is being
taken by Essar, if they desire to recommence processing of
Iranian crude oil at their refinery," Upadhya wrote in the
letter.
Essar continued to import oil from Tehran, after taking a
legal advice that sanctions by European Union, where most of the
reinsures are located, were not applicable.
Upadhya, who had earlier said MRPL plans to import 80,000
barrels per day in the current fiscal year, declined to comment
on the letter.
($1 = 59.4250 Indian rupees)
(Editing by William Hardy)