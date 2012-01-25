(Repeats story issued late on Tuesday)
By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, Jan 24 India's Mangalore
Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd may buy less oil from
Iran in 2011/12, its managing director said on Tuesday citing
shutdowns, but crude processing data showed the cutback may
reflect payment problems with sanctions-hit Tehran.
"In the third quarter, the company processed 13 percent less
crude than a year ago due to shutdown of a cracker unit and
hydrocracker," U.K. Basu said at a conference after the
company's results.
But MRPL processed more crude in April to December 2011 than
a year ago while its purchases from Iran fell.
Iran's supplies to India have been fraught with payment
problems in the past 13 months after a clearing mechanism was
scrapped in December 2010 and refiners, including MRPL, have
sought alternative supplies.
On Monday, the European Union banned imports of oil from
Iran and imposed a number of other economic sanctions, joining
the United States in new measures aimed at deflecting Tehran's
nuclear development programme and hitting its oil revenue.
These sanctions make India's current payment route through
Turkey's Halkbank vulnerable.
"(Iran) is an area of concern ... There is no difficulty in
payment so far. This does not mean things cannot worsen ... You
have to be alive to the situation," said MRPL Chairman Sudhir
Vasudeva.
U.S. and EU sanctions will be applicable from July but
Vasudeva said: "We have to take proactive actions."
Basu said MRPL, like other Indian refiners, was in talks
with other suppliers such as producers in Latin America, the
Middle East and Africa.
MRPL has increased throughput by about 1.5 percent to 9.41
million tonnes in April to December 2011 over the same period in
the previous fiscal year.
The refiner bought 150,000 bpd of crude oil from Iran in
2010/11 and so far this fiscal year it has bought five million
tonnes, equivalent to 100,000 bpd.
Its contract volumes with Iran are for 142,000 bpd in
2011/12, Basu said, adding that the contract for the next fiscal
year starting in April has not yet been finalised.
India, the world's fourth-largest oil consumer, buys around
12 percent of its oil from Iran and is paying through Halkbank
after a previous clearing mechanism was shut in December 2010.
India's refiners import 350,000-400,000 bpd oil from Iran
worth about $12 billion a year.
MRPL's refinery has capacity of 236,400 bpd. It aims to
raise that by 27 percent to 300,000 bpd by March and to 360,000
bpd by 2015/16.
