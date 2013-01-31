NEW DELHI Jan 31 India's MRPL aims to fully commission its single point mooring (SPM) unit that will allow it to handle oil deliveries from vessels larger than aframaxes by the end of February, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

It also said that the refiner is looking at selling diesel and petrol to bulk customers after recent changes in the pricing of these products. Previously it had sold to state refiners instead of direct to industrial users. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Mayank Bhardwaj)