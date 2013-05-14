NEW DELHI May 14 Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd will shut a 144,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude unit, nearly half of its overall capacity, for maintenance this weekend for up to 25 days, two sources with knowledge of the plan said on Tuesday.

MRPL operates a 300,000 bpd coastal refinery in southern Karnataka state. The refinery has three crude units.

"CDU II will be shut for about 15 days in May and 10 days in June," said one of the sources, adding during the shutdown MRPL will operate its hydrocracker at a lower capacity.

A second source said the shutdown of the crude unit will not impact MRPL's export commitment and supplies to local markets. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)