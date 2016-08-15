NEW DELHI India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) plans to shut its gasoil hydro-desulphuriser and a hydrocracker next month for maintenance, two industry sources said.

State-owned MRPL, which operates a 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) coastal refinery in southern India, will shut the gasoil unit from the first week of next month for about two to three weeks, they said.

From mid-September, it will also shut its 1.2 million tonnes a year Hydrocracker I for about a month, they said, adding the company will use the opportunity to carry out minor maintenance at its catalyst reformer and its 100,000 bpd crude unit.

The exact duration of the shutdown of the reformer and the crude distillation unit has not yet been finalised. MRPL has three crude distillation units at its refinery.

The maintenance work will involve changing the catalyst at the gasoil unit and hydrocracker, the sources said.

A spokesperson for MRPL was not immediately available to comment.

