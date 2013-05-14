* Heavy oil in MRPL's crude mix to go up to 70 pct in
2014/15 vs 10-15 pct now
* MRPL's 2014/15 fuel oil output to be linked to margins,
may cease exports
NEW DELHI, May 14 India's Mangalore Refinery and
Petrochemicals (MRPL) plans to begin processing oil
from Iraq and Latin America from next year, helping the
state-owned refiner to partly offset Iranian supplies choked off
by pressure from western sanctions.
MRPL, Iran's top Indian client till about a year ago, halted
imports from Tehran in April after local insurers said they will
not settle claims at plants using the oil as sanctions against
Iran's disputed nuclear programme discourage global reinsurers
from taking on the risk.
The refiner aims to commission a 2.2-million-tonnes-a-year
(mtpa) petrochemical fluidised catalytic cracker (PFCC) by
August and a 3 mtpa unit which converts heavy residue into
products - called a coker - a month after that, MRPL Managing
Director P.P. Upadhya told Reuters on Tuesday.
"Once the coker stabilizes we plan to process Iraq oil and
Latin America oil," Upadhya said. He said the new units will
help MRPL's 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) coastal refinery in
southern Karnataka state process as much as 70 percent of heavy
oil in 2014/15 (April-March) from 10-15 percent now.
MRPL initiated talks for importing oil from South America in
2011 and planned to lift 11,000 barrels per day (bpd) oil from
Iraq in 2012/13 but could not ship it as the coker was not
ready.
The refiner is also scouting for high-sulphur oil at
official selling price (OSP), Upadhya said. "If somebody gives
Omani oil or any other high-sulphur oil under a year-long
contract or so at OSP, I may consider," he said.
Traders say MRPL, a subsidiary of top Indian oil and gas
producer Oil & Natural Gas Corp, has placed an inquiry
to buy a 650,000-barrel Oman oil parcel a month in the current
fiscal year.
India imported 26.5 percent less oil from Iran in the fiscal
year ended on March 31, 2013.
RIPPLES IN FUEL OIL MARKET
MRPL will boost middle distillate output after the start-up
of the two units and may cease exports of vacuum gas oil, a
feedstock for PFCC, and fuel oil, Upadhya said.
"Fuel oil production will be linked to margins. If I get
good margins on fuel oil I will produce, otherwise LPG
(liquefied petroleum gas) production will rise," he added.
MRPL exported an average 153,330 tonnes of fuel oil a month
in 2013, according to data from Thomson Reuters Oil Analytics.
The loss of fuel oil exports from MRPL is critical to the
market, traders said, because of its low-density quality.
"This is especially critical when you need quality blending
materials and you have heavy Western arbitrage flows," a
Singapore-based trader said.
"And if there is limited Iranian fuel oil in the market,
then the MRPL cargo becomes even more valuable and will have an
impact on the market," the trader said.
