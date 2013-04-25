NEW DELHI, April 25 India's MRPL has
made its first purchase of Nigerian Okoro crude oil, two
industry sources said on Thursday, as the refiner diversifies
away from Iranian crudes to avoid the limitations imposed by
Western trade sanctions.
The state-run refiner bought a 650,000 barrel cargo for June
1-15 lifting from BP via a tender at a premium of about
$5.60 a barrel to dated Brent, the sources said.
MRPL, which operates a 300,000 barrel per day (bpd) refinery
in southern India, aims to buy 80,000 bpd of Iranian oil in
2013/14, P.P. Upadhya, its managing director, said.
The refiner has so far not made any purchase from Iran
because local insurers decline to provide cover for plants using
oil from Tehran, he added. Indian insurers depend on European
reinsurers to hedge their risk.
EU and U.S. sanctions aimed at forcing Iran to curb its
disputed nuclear programme more than halved Iran's oil exports
in 2012. The West believes Tehran's nuclear programme is aimed
at making a bomb, but Iran says it is for peaceful purposes.
In a previous tender for sweet barrels, MRPL bought 650,000
barrels of Gabon's Rabi light from Shell for May lifting at a
premium of about $3.30 a barrel to dated Brent on a delivered
basis.
India's imports of Iranian oil declined 26.5 percent in
April-March, data from trade sources show.
