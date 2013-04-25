NEW DELHI, April 25 India's MRPL has made its first purchase of Nigerian Okoro crude oil, two industry sources said on Thursday, as the refiner diversifies away from Iranian crudes to avoid the limitations imposed by Western trade sanctions.

The state-run refiner bought a 650,000 barrel cargo for June 1-15 lifting from BP via a tender at a premium of about $5.60 a barrel to dated Brent, the sources said.

MRPL, which operates a 300,000 barrel per day (bpd) refinery in southern India, aims to buy 80,000 bpd of Iranian oil in 2013/14, P.P. Upadhya, its managing director, said.

The refiner has so far not made any purchase from Iran because local insurers decline to provide cover for plants using oil from Tehran, he added. Indian insurers depend on European reinsurers to hedge their risk.

EU and U.S. sanctions aimed at forcing Iran to curb its disputed nuclear programme more than halved Iran's oil exports in 2012. The West believes Tehran's nuclear programme is aimed at making a bomb, but Iran says it is for peaceful purposes.

In a previous tender for sweet barrels, MRPL bought 650,000 barrels of Gabon's Rabi light from Shell for May lifting at a premium of about $3.30 a barrel to dated Brent on a delivered basis.

India's imports of Iranian oil declined 26.5 percent in April-March, data from trade sources show. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Simon Falush and Jane Baird)