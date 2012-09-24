NEW DELHI, Sept 24 India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd has bought 600,000 barrels of Libyan Mellitah condensate from Marubeni via tender, industry sources said on Monday.

MRPL bought the November loading crude at a 50 cents a barrel premium to dated Brent on a free on board basis, the sources said.

MRPL had bought September loading cargoes of the same grade at 75 cents a barrel below dated Brent, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Himani Sarkar) (nidhi.verma@thomsonreuters.com; +91 11 4178 1018; Reuters Messaging: nidhi.verma.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)