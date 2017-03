MUMBAI May 16 Shares in Oil India ltd rose as much as 3.4 percent on Thursday after index compiler MSCI included the company in both its India index.

Other inclusions in the MSCI India index also rose: Wockhardt Ltd added 3.7 percent, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd gained 3.3 percent, while GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd gained 3.4 percent.

Wockhardt was also included in MSCI's Emerging Markets Index.

The changes will take place after the close of trade on May 31, MSCI said in a statement on Wednesday. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)