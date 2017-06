MUMBAI, Dec 21 Indian banks borrowed 16 billion ($303.6 million) rupees through the central bank's marginal standing facility on Dec. 20, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday, a reflection of liquidity strain in the banking system. The deficit in the banking system stood at 1.64 trillion rupees on Tuesday, far above the Reserve Bank of India's comfort level of about 600 billion rupees. ($1=52.7 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Harish Nambiar)