MUMBAI, March 1 Indian banks borrowed 750 million rupees ($15.30 million)from the Reserve Bank of India's marginal standing facility (MSF) on Feb. 29, the central bank said on Thursday, compared with 7.50 billion on Wednesday.

Banks can borrow from the MSF at 100 basis points higher than the RBI's key lending rate of 8.50 percent. ($1 = 49.0100 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Harish Nambiar)