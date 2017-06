MUMBAI May 8 Indian banks borrowed 8 billion rupees ($151.2 million) from the Reserve Bank of India's marginal standing facility on May 7, the central bank said on Tuesday. Banks can borrow from the facility at 100 basis points higher than the RBI's key lending rate of 8 percent. ($1=52.9 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)