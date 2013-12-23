MUMBAI Dec 23 Morgan Stanley is selling
its Indian mutual fund assets to a joint venture between India's
HDFC and Britain's Standard Life, becoming the latest
foreign asset manager to quit India.
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd, India's biggest fund
manager in terms of assets, said it will acquire Morgan Stanley
Investment Management's eight mutual funds, with a combined 32.9
billion rupees ($529 million) under management, for an
undisclosed sum.
The sale comes after Morgan Stanley sold its Indian private
wealth management business to Standard Chartered in
May. No Morgan Stanley spokesman was immediately
available for comment.
The sale of the fund assets marks the latest exit from India
by a foreign player. Japan's Daiwa Asset Management
offloaded its mutual fund schemes this year and Fidelity
Worldwide exited last year.
Equity redemptions have reached $5.75 billion over the past
five years because of volatile markets, taking a toll on
management fees. On top of that the industry is struggling with
rising regulatory costs.
"HDFC Mutual Fund has acquired a portfolio of strong
performing domestic mutual fund schemes from Morgan Stanley and
this acquisition is another step towards expanding our mutual
fund customer base," Milind Barve, managing director of HDFC
Asset Management said in a statement.
HDFC Asset Management is owned by India's Housing
Development Finance Corp and Britain's Standard Life
PLC.
($1 = 62.1400 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Matthew Tostevin)