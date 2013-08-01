NEW DELHI Aug 1 Indian state-run telecommunications carrier Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd said it had received an income tax refund of 3.68 billion rupees ($61 million) on Thursday .

MTNL, which provides telecom services in Delhi and Mumbai, said the total tax refund for the assessment year 2006-07 was 6.23 billion rupees, including interest, of which 2.55 billion rupees had been adjusted against tax demands for other years. ($1 = 60.8050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)