By Anuja Jaiman
| NEW DELHI, June 5
NEW DELHI, June 5 Want to drink in Mumbai? Do it
at your own risk. Revellers in India's financial hub caught
drinking alcohol without a licence face stiff fines and a stint
in prison.
City authorities are cracking down on illegal drinking after
busting a rave party in one of Mumbai's posh neighbourhoods last
month.
A 63-year-old prohibition law requiring every adult above
the age of 25 to get a drinking permit exists in India's western
state of Maharashtra but it's never been taken seriously --
until the rave party hogged media headlines.
"(This) will cause trouble to a lot of people, to common
citizens," said a senior excise department official in
Maharashtra, the state of which Mumbai is the capital, on
condition of anonymity.
"We have been sending proposals to the government to scrap
this law because there is no meaning in having this law."
Government permits are needed to consume, possess or
transport alcohol -- 5 rupees (around 10 cents) for a daily
licence, 100 rupees ($2) for a year and 1,000 rupees ($18) for a
lifetime permit.
While daily permits can be acquired from liquor vendors,
those seeking a lifetime permit can get it from the excise
department.
Individuals caught drinking without a permit could be fined
50,000 rupees ($895) or jailed for five years.
City police say they have little say in the matter.
"Once the law is there, we need to enforce it. So if it is
not enforced, then it is the fault of the police," said Rajnish
Seth, one of the Mumbai's top police officials. "We have no
option."
Ashok Patel, an anti-corruption activist and the president
of a merchant welfare association, says the permits allow the
police to harass tipplers for bribes and encourages corruption.
"Many people have permits but they don't necessarily carry
them around," says Patel. "No one ever checked earlier either."
FAMOUS FOR NIGHTLIFE
Mumbai, the most populated city in India, is also home to
Bollywood, the world's largest film industry.
Fondly referred to as "Aamchi Mumbai", which means "Our
Mumbai" in Marathi, the local language, the megalopolis is
famous for its nightlife.
Kaushal Upreti, an entertainment and media professional,
says authorities can use the 1949 law to harass people just
because they want to party, especially on days like New Year's
Eve.
"It has been a common practice by pubs, restaurants and bars
to issue temporary permits for their customers on such days to
avoid running into trouble with the police," he said.
Upreti, a resident of Mumbai, doesn't mind getting a permit
for himself but is not sure how the licence will work in
practice.
"Just so that I can buy a few bottles and I can drink," he
says. "It does not make sense."
(Reporting by Anuja Jaiman, Editing by Tony Tharakan and Elaine
Lies)