MUMBAI, April 5 At least 39 people were killed
and dozens injured after an illegal, half-constructed building
collapsed in seconds "like a pack of cards" on the outskirts of
India's financial centre Mumbai, officials and witnesses said.
Rescue workers using cranes and bulldozers searched for
survivors in the wreck of steel and concrete on Friday after the
seven-storey building crumbled on Thursday night. Residents said
labourers paying rent of around $5 a day had lived in it.
A shortage of cheap homes in Asia's third-largest economy
has led to a rise in illegal construction by developers who use
substandard materials and shoddy methods in order to offer
rock-bottom rents to low-paid workers.
"The building collapsed like a pack of cards within three to
four seconds," said Ramlal, a local resident. "It just tilted a
bit and collapsed," he said.
The building, which was in a forested area in the city of
Thane, had been made using poor materials and without proper
approvals, said Sandeep Malvi, a spokesman for licencing
authority the Thane Municipal Corporation.
He said 39 people had been killed and 69 injured. Indian
media quoted officials giving higher death tolls.
Rescue workers pulled an infant alive from the rubble as
they used jackhammers and other equipment to cut through metal
and concrete in their hunt for survivors.
Police said they were searching for the builders and would
charge them with culpable homicide in connection with the
disaster.
"Unauthorised constructions are a product of unavailability
of affordable housing," said Lalit Kumar Jain, president of the
Confederation of Real Estate Developers of India.
A sharp rise in property prices in densely populated Mumbai
over the past five years has put housing out of reach for tens
of thousands of lower earners, many of whom moved to the city in
search of jobs, and who now sleep on the streets or in slums.
In 2012, India's urban housing shortage was estimated at
nearly 19 million households, according to a report by the
Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation.
