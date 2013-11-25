NEW DELHI Nov 25 An Indian court on Monday
found a dentist couple guilty of murdering their 14-year-old
daughter and a servant five years ago, in a dramatic finale to a
case that transfixed the country and tapped unease on both sides
of the rich-poor divide.
Aarushi Talwar was found with her throat slit at the family
home in Noida, an affluent town of new shopping malls and
offices near Delhi, in 2008. A day later, the body of the family
servant, Hemraj, was discovered.
Rajesh and Nupur Talwar were convicted in a local court in
Ghaziabad, near Noida, and remanded in custody ahead of
sentencing on Tuesday.
Naresh Yadav, a lawyer present in court, told reporters
waiting outside that the couple and members of their family
broke down in tears when the verdict was read out.
Early in the investigation, police alleged Rajesh had
murdered his daughter and servant in a rage after finding them
in a compromising situation - the kind of crime more often
associated with rural, conservative parts of India where "honour
killings" are not uncommon.
Both parents were later charged, but the Talwars always
denied the murder and blamed sensational media coverage for
demonising them and damaging their defence.
They also described a Kafkaesque trail of botched police
operations, arrests, "truth serum" tests and contradictory
rulings by different investigative bodies.
Much has been made in the media of the fact that the Central
Bureau of Investigation (CBI), India's federal detective agency,
relied on circumstantial evidence to pursue the Talwars.
R.K. Saini, representing the CBI, defended the prosecution.
"There were so many circumstances that proved that no one
could have committed the murder other than the two accused," he
said. "The court has convicted them after going through the
chain of circumstantial evidence."
Rebecca John, one of the lawyers representing the Talwars,
said they would appeal the ruling in a higher court.
"We are deeply disappointed, hurt and anguished for being
convicted for a crime that we have not committed," the Talwars
said in a statement. "We refuse to feel defeated and will
continue to fight for justice."
Horrific crime stories are common in India and many involve
caste or class.
But the Aarushi case, in which police named Hemraj as the
murder suspect before his body was found, resonated with the
rapidly expanding number of well-off families who fret that
their wealth makes them vulnerable to violence.
Dipankar Gupta, a sociologist at Shiv Nadar University in
Uttar Pradesh - the state where Noida is located - said the case
highlighted how domestic staff were frequently abused by
employers in India.
"But at least now there is some progress and people are
talking about it," he said.
Newspapers this month reported the case of a wife of a
member of parliament who allegedly tortured a maid to death at
her home in Delhi.
Security footage last week of a machete attack on a bank
employee withdrawing cash from an ATM in Bangalore to pay for
her child's birthday party was played repeatedly on news
channels. She was partly paralysed and the attacker is at large.
(Additional reporting by Malini Menon and Mayank Bhardwaj;
Writing by Mike Collett-White; Edited by Ron Popeski)