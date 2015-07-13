BHUBANESWAR, July 13 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - An
Indian couple and four of their children were hacked to death by
a mob of villagers who accused them of practicing witchcraft and
making their children sick, police in the eastern state of
Odisha said on Monday.
The victims were asleep in their mud house in the hamlet of
Lahanda in Keonjhar district, when a group of around five people
armed with axes broke in.
The suspects, believed to be relatives of the family,
accused the victims of being behind for a spate of frequent
illnesses among infants in the village, said police.
District Superintendent of Police Kavita Jalan said two
surviving children alerted authorities.
The police reached the village in the early hours of Monday
to find the mutilated bodies in pools of blood, an axe abandoned
inside the hut, and a young boy still alive.
"The eight-year-old boy was found by police gasping between
the dead bodies," Jalan told Thomson Reuters Foundation, adding
that a search was being conducted to find the suspects, who had
fled the village after the incident.
The practice of branding men and women as witches and
assaulting or killing them remains common is some parts of
India, particularly among tribal communities, despite there
being a law against it.
There were 160 cases of murders linked to witch hunts in
2013, and 119 in 2012, data from the National Crime Records
Bureau shows.
In a separate incident, police on Monday recovered the
remains of a man who was beaten to death and burnt by a mob over
allegations of sorcery in Rayagada district, also in Odisha
state.
Charity workers say as well as trying to disabuse some
tribes of superstitious beliefs, the government needs to focus
on education and economic development.
India's tribes make up more than 8 percent of its 1.2
billion population. Yet many live on the margins of society -
inhabiting remote villages and eking out a living from farming,
cattle rearing and collecting and selling forest produce.
Social indicators in these communities, including literacy,
child malnutrition and maternal mortality, are among the lowest
in the country. Neglect by the authorities and a Maoist
insurgency in the country's central tribal belt have further
exacerbated their plight.
"People believe in superstition because they do not have
health care. They are uneducated. Unless we provide them these
basic facilities, the situation will not improve," said Debendra
Sutar, secretary of the Odisha Rationalist Society, a charity.
(Reporting by Jatindra Dash. Editing by Nita Bhalla and Leslie
Gevirtz. Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the
charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian
news, women's rights, trafficking, corruption and climate
change. Visit www.trust.org)