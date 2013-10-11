MUMBAI Oct 11 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it did not receive any bids at its special repo auction for mutual funds.

The window was opened in July as a temporary measure to provide liquidity to mutual funds for a total of up to 250 billion rupees ($4.1 billion).

($1=61.1 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)