MUMBAI, Feb 2 India's National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) is planning to raise at least 2 billion rupees by privately placing five-year bonds through a book building process, four sources with knowledge of the deal told Reuters. The issue, which is rated AAA by Crisil, has an unlimited greenshoe option, the sources said. The book will open at noon on Feb. 2, and the coupon rate of the issue will be decided by book building process, the sources said, adding that the pay-in was scheduled on Feb. 7. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)