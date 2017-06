MUMBAI, June 7 India's National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, or Nabard, plans to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($36.10 million) through five-year bonds at 9.33 percent, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Thursday. Axis Bank is the sole arranger of the deal, the source said. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)