MUMBAI, Jan 30 India's National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) plans to raise 7 billion rupees through three-year bonds at 9.48 percent, three sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Monday. Barclays Capital, ICICI Bank, Trust Capital, ICICI Securities Primary Dealership and Axis Bank are the arrangers of the deal, the sources said. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Malini Menon)