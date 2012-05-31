MUMBAI, May 31 India's National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, or Nabard, plans to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($35.63 million) through three-year bonds at 9.50 percent, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Thursday. HSBC India is the sole arranger of the deal, the source said. ($1 = 56.1250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)