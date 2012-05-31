US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as investors digest Comey's testimony
* Indexes up: Dow 0.10 pct, S&P 0.01 pct, Nasdaq 0.15 pct (Adds details, updates prices)
MUMBAI, May 31 India's National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, or Nabard, plans to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($35.63 million) through three-year bonds at 9.50 percent, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Thursday. HSBC India is the sole arranger of the deal, the source said. ($1 = 56.1250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.10 pct, S&P 0.01 pct, Nasdaq 0.15 pct (Adds details, updates prices)
* Dow up 0.03 pct, S&P off 0.06 pct, Nasdaq down 0.16 pct (Adds details, comment, updates prices)