MUMBAI Nov 14 Indian state-run National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALCO) has finalised a long-term export contract for 240,000 tonnes of alumina for deliveries in 2012 at 16.39 percent of the LME aluminium price on an FOB basis, a senior company official said on Monday.

The Switzerland-based buyer will receive the alumina in batches between January and December next year, Ansuman Das, commercial director at NALCO, told Reuters.

NALCO, whose tenders serve as an international benchmark, last month finalised a long-term contract for export of 270,000 tonnes of alumina for deliveries in 2012 to a London-based buyer at 16.2 percent of the LME aluminium price on a FOB basis. (Reporting by Jatindra Dash)