BHUBANESWAR, India May 25 India's state-run National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALCO) on Friday said it has raised aluminium prices by 4,000 rupees per tonne across all products in the domestic market.

The basic price of standard aluminium ingots after the latest revision increased to 142,700 rupees per tonne, Ansuman Das, commercial director of NALCO told Reuters.

NALCO, which is India's third-largest producer of aluminium, revises prices of its products from time to time to mirror LME prices. (Reporting by Jatindra Dash; editing by Malini Menon)