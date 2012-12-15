BHUBANESWAR, India State-run National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALCO) has raised aluminium prices by 2,000 rupees per tonne for all products in the domestic market, effective December 14, company sources said on Saturday.

The basic price of standard aluminium ingots after the latest revision increased to 145,700 rupees per tonne, said sources who declined to be identified, in line with company policy.

NALCO, India's third-largest producer of aluminium, revises product prices from time to time to mirror London Metal Exchange prices. It last raised aluminium prices across all products by 4,500 rupees per tonne on December 1.

(Reporting by Jatindra Dash; Editing by Robert Birsel)