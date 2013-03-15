MUMBAI, March 15 An auction of 5 percent stake in state-run National Aluminium Co Ltd was fully covered on Friday, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange showed.

The Indian government is selling 128.86 million shares, or 5 percent of the company's stock, with an option to sell another 5 percent, at a minimum bid price of 40 rupees per share.

By 3.05 p.m. (0935 GMT), the single-day auction had received bids for 132.14 million shares at an indicative weighted average price of 40.01 rupees per share. Final bid numbers will be available later on Friday. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)