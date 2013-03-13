BUZZ-Australia's XTD hits over 3-week high on NDTV deal
** Out-of-home advertising services provider XTD Ltd rises as much as 4.2 pct to A$0.125, its highest since May 8
NEW DELHI, March 13 A panel of Indian ministers has approved selling a 12.15 percent stake in state-owned National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALCO) through a share auction on March 15, a finance ministry official said on Wednesday.
He did not give details on the likely pricing for the sale.
Selling down its shareholding in state companies is central to the government's plan to cut its fiscal deficit. It has so far raised about $4 billion through divestment and hopes to touch its target of $5.1 billion by end-March.
At the current price, the NALCO stake is worth about $260 million. On Wednesday, shares in the company closed 2 percent higher at 46.10 rupees, ahead of the announcement. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
** Out-of-home advertising services provider XTD Ltd rises as much as 4.2 pct to A$0.125, its highest since May 8
* Moody's- India's reforms, if successful, would ease its debt burden, a key constraint on the country's credit profile