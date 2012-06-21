MUMBAI, June 21 India's state-run National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALCO) has offered a discount of 2,500 rupees ($44.26) per tonne across all products in the domestic market, a company official said on Thursday.

The move was prompted by changes in the London Metal Exchange rates, Commercial Director Ansuman Das told Reuters.

The discount on aluminium products will remain effective until the month end.

($1 = 56.45 Rupees) (Reporting by Jatindra Dash; Editing by Anand Basu)