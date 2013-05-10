BHUBANESWAR, India May 10 National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALCO), India's third-largest producer of aluminium, has raised aluminium prices by 3,500 rupees per tonne in the domestic market following a slight recovery in global prices, two company sources said on Friday.

The basic price of standard aluminium ingots rose to 130,200 rupees per tonne, effective Thursday, said the officials, who declined to identified.

NALCO revises prices of its products from time to time to mirror global prices.

It had been cutting prices over the past three months, during which aluminium prices dropped about 8 percent. It had cut domestic prices of aluminium ingots by 3 percent in the first week of this month. (Reporting by Jatindra Dash; Editing by Sunil Nair)