BHUBANESWAR, India May 15 India's state-run National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALCO) has sold 30,000 tonnes of alumina at around $330 per tonne free on board (FOB) to a Singapore-based buyer, company sources said on Wednesday.

The alumina will be shipped at the end of this month, said the sources at India's third-largest aluminium producer.

NALCO, whose tenders serve as a global benchmark, last sold 30,000 tonnes of alumina at $345 per tonne FOB to a Dubai-based trader in March via a tender. (Reporting by Jatindra Dash; editing by Mayank Bhardwaj)