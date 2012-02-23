BHUBANESHWAR, India Feb 23 India's state-run National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALCO) has offered a discount of 1,500 rupees ($30.45) per tonne on major categories of aluminium products, a company official said on Thursday.

The latest move was prompted by changes in London Metal Exchange (LME) rates, said Ansuman Das, commercial director at NALCO.

The company has not revised basic prices but has only offered a discount on ingots, sows, billets and wire rods effective until Feb 29. The discount is not applicable for rolled products, Das said.

The company had raised prices by 2,000 rupees a tonne earlier this month.

($1=49.26 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Jatindra Dash; Editing by Harish Nambiar)