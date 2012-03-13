BHUBANESWAR, India, March 13 Indian state-run National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALCO) sold 12,000 tonnes of aluminium ingots at close to $113 per tonne premium over the average LME cash price on a cost, insurance and freight basis, Ansuman Das, NALCO's commercial director said on Tuesday.

The metal will be shipped in six batches of 2,000 tonnes each from March to August to a European trader, he told Reuters.

NALCO, whose tenders serve as a global benchmark, sold 9,000 tonnes of aluminium ingots in January at $96 per tonne premium over the average LME cash price on a cost, insurance and freight basis. (Reporting by Jatindra Dash; editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)