India's industrial output up 3.1 pct y/y in April
NEW DELHI, June 12 India's industrial output grew 3.1 percent in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.
BHUBANESWAR, India, March 13 Indian state-run National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALCO) sold 12,000 tonnes of aluminium ingots at close to $113 per tonne premium over the average LME cash price on a cost, insurance and freight basis, Ansuman Das, NALCO's commercial director said on Tuesday.
The metal will be shipped in six batches of 2,000 tonnes each from March to August to a European trader, he told Reuters.
NALCO, whose tenders serve as a global benchmark, sold 9,000 tonnes of aluminium ingots in January at $96 per tonne premium over the average LME cash price on a cost, insurance and freight basis. (Reporting by Jatindra Dash; editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)
NEW DELHI, June 12 India's annual consumer price inflation eased further to 2.18 percent in May, driven down by cooling food prices, government data showed on Monday.