BHUBANESWAR, India May 17 India's state-run
National Aluminium Co on Thursday said it has sold
12,000 tonnes of aluminium ingots at nearly $162 per tonne
premium over the average LME cash price on a cost, insurance and
freight (CIF) basis to a European trader.
The metal would be shipped to the buyer in eight batches of
1,500 tonnes each from May to December, NALCO's commercial
director Ansuman Das told Reuters.
NALCO, whose tenders serve as a global benchmark, last sold
the same quantity of aluminium ingots at $160 per tonne premium
over the average LME cash price on a CIF basis to a London-based
buyer this month.
