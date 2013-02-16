US STOCKS-Wall St higher as strong pvt jobs data boosts confidence
BHUBANESWAR, India Feb 16 India's state-run National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALCO) has sold 30,000 tonnes of alumina at about $357 a tonne free on board, company sources said on Saturday.
Alumina will be shipped next month to a buyer in Hong Kong.
NALCO, whose tenders serve as an international benchmark, last sold the same quantity of alumina to a Switzerland-based company at about $343 a tonne. (Reporting by Jatindra Dash; Editing by Paul Tait)
