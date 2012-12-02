BHUBANESWAR The state-run National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALCO) (NALU.NS) has raised aluminium prices by 4,500 rupees per tonne for all products in the domestic market, effective December 1, company sources said on Sunday.

The basic price of standard aluminium ingots after the latest increase is 143,700 rupees per tonne, said sources who declined to be identified, in line with company policy.

NALCO, which is India's third-largest producer of aluminium, revises product prices from time to time to mirror London Metal Exchange prices. It last raised aluminium prices across all products by 2,500 rupees in November. (Reporting by Jatindra Dash; Writing by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)