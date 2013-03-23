BHUBANESHWAR, India, March 23 State-run National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALCO), India's No. 3 producer of aluminium, has further cut aluminium prices by 2,000 rupees a tonne in the domestic market following a drop in global prices, two company sources said on Saturday.

The revision, which is effective March 22, reflects the changes in London Metal Exchange (LME) rates, the officials who did not wish to be identified due to a company policy, told Reuters.

NALCO at the start of this month cut prices by 5,000 rupees per tonne, besides offering a discount of 1,500 rupees per tonne across all products from March 1. The discounts expire at the end of the month.

With the latest move the basic prices of standard aluminium ingots stand trimmed at 133,700 rupees per tonne. NALCO revises product prices from time to time to mirror London Metal Exchange prices. (Reporting by Jatindra Dash; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)