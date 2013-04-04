BHUBANESHWAR, India, April 4 State-run National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALCO) has further cut aluminium prices by 3,000 rupees a tonne in the domestic market following a drop in global prices, two company sources said.

The price revision by India's third-largest aluminium producer reflects changes in London Metal Exchange (LME) rates.

NALCO last cut prices by 2,000 rupees per tonne on March 22, three weeks after cutting rates by 5,000 rupees per tonne, besides offering a discount of 1,500 rupees across all products for 30 days.

With the latest move, basic prices of standard aluminium ingots stand at 130,700 rupees per tonne. NALCO revises product prices from time to time to mirror London Metal Exchange prices. (Reporting by Jatindra Dash; Editing by Anand Basu)