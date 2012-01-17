BHUBANESWAR, India Jan 17 India's state-run National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALCO) sold 30,000 tonnes of alumina for around $318 a tonne free-on-board via a tender, a senior company official said on Tuesday.

The alumina to be shipped next month was purchased by a European trader, Ansuman Das, commercial director at NALCO, told Reuters.

NALCO, whose tenders serve as an international benchmark, last sold 240,000 tonnes of alumina for deliveries in 2012 at 16.39 percent of the LME aluminium price on an FOB basis.

