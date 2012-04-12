BHUBANESWAR, India, April 12 Indian state-run National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALCO) has issued a tender for export of 30,000 tonnes of alumina for delivery in May on free-on-board (FOB) basis, Ansuman Das, commercial director at NALCO said on Thursday.

The last date for submission of bids is April 18, Das told Reuters.

NALCO, whose tenders serve as an international benchmark, last sold the same quantity of alumina to a European trader in March at about $323 a tonne free-on-board via a tender. (Reporting by Jatindra Dash; editing by Malini Menon)