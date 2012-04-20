UPDATE 1-EU sets steel import duties to counter Chinese subsidies
* Hot-rolled steel used for ships, gas containers, pipes (Updates with EU Trade Commissioner, Chinese Commerce Ministry)
BHUBANESWAR, India, April 20 Indian state-run National Aluminium Co Ltd has sold 30,000 tonnes of alumina at about $325 a tonne free-on-board via a tender, a senior company official said on Friday.
The alumina, which will be shipped next month, was bought by a European trader, Commercial Director Ansuman Das said.
NALCO, whose tenders serve as an international benchmark, last sold the same quantity of alumina to a European trader in March at close to $323 a tonne free-on-board. (Reporting by Jatindra Dash)
BEIJING, June 9 China's Commerce Ministry said on Friday it "strongly" questioned the legitimacy of the European Union's decision to slap duties of up to 35 percent on imports of hot-rolled steel from China.