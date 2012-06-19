BHUBANESWAR, India, June 19 India's state-run National Aluminium Co. Ltd.(NALCO) has issued a tender to export 8,000 tonnes of aluminium ingots, Commercial Director Ansuman Das said on Tuesday.

The last date for submission of bids is June 22. The metal will be shipped in eight batches of 1,000 tonnes each from July to Feb, Das said.

NALCO, whose tenders serve as a global benchmark, last sold 4,500 tonne of aluminium ingots at about $180 per tonne premium over the average LME cash price on a cost, insurance and freight basis to a European buyer earlier this month. (Reporting by Jatindra Dash; Editing by Sunil Nair)