BHUBANESWAR, India, June 25 India's state-run
National Aluminium Co (NALCO) on Monday said it has
sold 8,000 tonnes of aluminium ingots at close to $203 per tonne
premium over the average LME cash price on a cost, insurance and
freight (CIF) basis.
The metal will be shipped to a European buyer in eight
batches of 1,000 tonnes each from July to February, NALCO's
commercial director Ansuman Das told Reuters.
NALCO, whose tenders serve as a global benchmark, last sold
4,500 tonne of aluminium ingots at about $180 per tonne premium
over the average LME cash price on a CIF basis to a European
buyer earlier this month.
(Reporting by Jatindra Dash; Editing by Sunil Nair)