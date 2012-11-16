MUMBAI Nov 16 India's state-run National Aluminium Co. Ltd.(NALCO) has issued a tender to export 12,000 tonnes of aluminium ingots, company sources said on Friday.

The last date for submission of bids is Nov. 21. The metal will be shipped in six batches of 2,000 tonnes each from December to May next year.

NALCO, whose tenders serve as a global benchmark, last sold 3,000 tonnes of aluminium ingots at $242 per tonne premium over the average LME cash price on a cost, insurance and freight (CIF) basis to a Singapore-based buyer last month. (Reporting by Jatindra Dash; Editing by Sunil Nair)