BHUBANESWAR, India May 30 India's state-run National Aluminium Co on Wednesday said it has sold 10,000 tonnes of aluminium ingots at $166 per tonne premium over the average LME cash price on a cost, insurance and freight (CIF) basis to a South Korean trader.

The metal would be shipped in eight batches of 1,250 tonnes each from June to January, NALCO's commercial director Ansuman Das told Reuters.

NALCO, whose tenders serve as a global benchmark, last sold 12,000 tonnes of aluminium ingots at nearly $162 per tonne premium over the average LME cash price on a CIF basis to a European buyer this month.