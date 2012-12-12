(Refiles to add dropped word 'premium' in headline)

BHUBANESWAR Dec 12 India's state-run National Aluminium Co (NALCO) sold 4,500 tonnes of aluminium ingots at $215.5 per tonne premium over the average LME cash price on a cost, insurance and freight (CIF) basis, company sources said on Wednesday.

The metal will be shipped to a South Korean buyer in three batches of 1,500 tonnes each from December to February.

NALCO, whose tenders serve as a global benchmark, last sold 10,000 tonnes of aluminium ingots to a Switzerland-based buyer via a tender at $211.05 per tonne premium over the average LME cash price on a cost, insurance and freight (CIF) basis last week. (Reporting by Jatindra Dash; Editing by Anand Basu)