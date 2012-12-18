Bhubaneswar Dec 18 India's state-run National Aluminium Co (NALCO) sold 1,750 tonnes of aluminium ingots at $210.5 per tonne premium over the average LME cash price on a cost, insurance and freight (CIF) basis, company sources said on Tuesday.

The metal will be shipped to the Switzerland-based buyer this month.

NALCO, whose tenders serve as a global benchmark, sold 4,500 tonnes of aluminium ingots at $215.5 per tonne premium over the average LME cash price on a cost, insurance and freight (CIF) basis to a South Korean buyer last week. (Reporting by Jatindra Dash; Editing by Sunil Nair)